President Trump on canceled summit: World losing opportunity for peace

North Korea has lobbed another verbal salvo at Washington ahead of an increasingly embattled plan for its leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump to meet next month.

WASHINGTON --
On Thursday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

In a letter to Un, Trump said the meeting was canceled based on "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed in a recent statement.

In a statement, the North Korean government referred to Vice President Mike Pence was a "political dummy" and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.



The letter stated that Trump felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," the letter continued.

The president called the cancellation a missed opportunity for peace.

The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history."

Trump ended the note stating that he hopes to have a meeting in the future and thanked him for releasing the American hostages.

The cancelation came just hours after reports that North Korea demolished a nuclear test site in the northeast mountains.

The Associated Press contributed to this post
