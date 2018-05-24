TUBERCULOSIS

More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex Friendship High School

Over 200 students at Apex Friendship High School are being tested for TB (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
There are about 2,400 students at Apex Friendship High School.

More than 200 of them are being tested for possible exposure to tuberculosis.

Wake County health leaders estimate more than 250 students have been around the student sickened by TB, an airborne illness.

Parents received a letter last week warning them about the possible outbreak.

To control the spread, nurses tested the students who are at risk.

It's not clear how the affected student got the disease. Health officials are not allowed to say.

Here are some of the symptoms of TB:
  • Night sweats

  • Fever

  • Chills

  • Cough or coughing up blood

  • Weight loss


Anyone testing positive will be notified by June 1.
Individuals who cannot make the testing at Apex Friendship High School can visit Wake County's Tuberculosis Clinic located at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

However, Wake County officials say they are working on adding an additional testing date at the school, but that is in the planning process right now.
