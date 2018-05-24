MEMORIAL DAY

Gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we found the cheapest locations around the Triangle

North Carolina's average for a gallon of regular Thursday is $2.78. (WTVD)


Gas prices are rising, much like the temperatures, ahead of the holiday weekend. AAA Carolina says the national average is $2.94, which is the highest price point going into Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

North Carolina's average for a gallon of regular Thursday is $2.78. That's up 12 cents over two weeks.

Clint Mitchell says each trip to the pump costing more.

"It used to be in the 30s, now it's in the 40s," Clint Mitchell said of his bill each time he heads to the pump.

The jump is changing some Memorial Day plans.

"I'm just staying around here," said Mitchell.

ABC11 found the some of the lowest places to get gas Thursday:

$2.68 - Shell at 1102 E NC-54 (Durham)

$2.69 - Costco at 1021 Pine Plaza Drive (Apex)

$2.65 - Pure at 101 E Cornwallis Road (Durham)

$2.69 - Shell at 2005 New Hope Church Road (Raleigh)

$2.69 - Sam's Club at 11460 Royal Cotton Road (Wake Forest)

We also figured out how much it'll cost folks to go to popular destinations based on the statewide average.

If your car gets 25 miles to the gallon, from Downtown Raleigh it will cost you approximately $54.72 roundtrip to Asheville, $28.68 to Wrightsville, and $42.93 to Nags Head.

Some drivers are concerned about the rest of the workweek.

Ethel Thorne says she manages a group home and is often taking her clients to and from the doctors.

"I drive around I say from 9 in the morning till about 6 in the afternoon, so I'm constantly on the road so sometimes I'm filling up twice," said Thorne. "Especially, when you're filling up it's a big deal."
