Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up her skirt at Walmart in Smithfield

(Credit: Smithfield police)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Smithfield police are looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident inside Wal-Mart on North Brightleaf Boulevard earlier this week.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old woman said she was looking at a product on a shelf when she heard the sound of a camera snap.

She said she turned around and saw a man on his knee with his cell phone pointed in her direction.

The woman confronted the man about him taking a photo up her skirt but he left the store before police could respond.

Anyone who recognized the man in the photo is asked to contact Smithfield Police at 919-934-2121 or the Smithfield Police Tip Line at 919-989-8835.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
walmartcrimepoliceSmithfield
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News