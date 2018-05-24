PETS & ANIMALS

Looking to adopt a cat? Check out these Raleigh adoption events

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
SAFE Haven for Cats, a no-kill cat shelter in Raleigh is hosting two adoption events this month and they are free, open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

On Friday, May 25th, from 4pm to 7pm, you can stop by the SAFE Haven for Cats Kitten shower.

Donations will allow the shelter to be prepared for all the new arrivals.

Shop the event registry,then bring presents to the Kitten Shower to enjoy grilled hot dogs and see some of the art created by cats and kittens.

On Saturday, May 26th, from 11am to 5pm, there will be a super cats adoption event.

All cats and kittens are ready for their forever homes for a reduced adoption fee of $25.

All of SAFE Haven cats are take-home ready with pre-adoption veterinary exam, vaccinations, a spay or neuter and a microchip.
