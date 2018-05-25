Funeral on Friday for state trooper killed in chase, crash

YADKIN COUNTY, NC --
A North Carolina state trooper killed in a crash while chasing a suspect will be remembered in his hometown before being laid to rest.

Visitation for Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard will start at 10 a.m.

Friday at the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College.

A funeral will follow at 1 p.m., then a procession will take his body to a private graveside service at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ronda.

The 24-year-old trooper was chasing a driver who fled a license checkpoint early Wednesday when his patrol car hit a bridge support beam along Interstate 77 in Yadkin County.

Bullard had been a trooper for three years, and friends and family said it was his dream job.

Troopers say 22-year-old Dakota Whitt has been charged with murder in Bullard's death.

