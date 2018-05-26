FAMILY & PARENTING

Amazon items for toddlers

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon items for toddlers (Credit: Shutterstock)

By
If you're looking to scoop up a few things for your little one from Amazon, Me and Lily, a blog site, has a list of 25 items you may want to consider. Here are some of the products:

Baby shusher

Using loud rhythmic noises, this machine will produce a sound that will calm your little one and help put him or her to sleep.

Sleeved bib

This item is perfect for keeping your little one clean while he or she eats.

Silicone baby food feeder

This item is easy to clean and it's perfect for little ones that are teething.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoddleramazon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News