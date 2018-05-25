National Missing Children's Day: FBI in NC still searching for three missing people

The FBI in NC is continuing active investigations with the help of local law enforcement partners.
The three missing persons include Asha Jaquilla Degree, Abby Lynn Patterson and Sarah Nicole Graham.
We will not stop searching for these girls missing from North Carolina. Help the #FBI find #MissingChildren. https://t.co/YFLnih8BKb https://t.co/mAvt8TsHO1 pic.twitter.com/VJjltBndNC— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) May 24, 2018
Asha Degree left her home in Shelby on February 14, 2000. She was seen walking along the highway a few hours later, then vanished. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Degree's disappearance.
Sara Graham left her home in Fairmont to go to work on February 4, 2015, but never arrived. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her location.
Abby Patterson was last seen on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, around 11:30 a.m. She left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton and was seen getting into a brown Buick.
Posters for all three girls have been sent out on the FBI Charlotte twitter account.
More information regarding these cases and other missing children can be found on the FBI's website.