PETS & ANIMALS

Ohio resident travels to NC every month to volunteer at Carolina Tiger Rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

Carolina Tiger Rescue is a 55-acre sanctuary for wild cats such as lions, tigers and cougars. (WTVD)

By
Heather Miller and her family travel from Ohio to Pittsboro, North Carolina every month so Miller can volunteer at Carolina Tiger Rescue. She's been an animal care volunteer for about a year.

"Animal care volunteers like Heather have a minimum 16 hour per month commitment and she has not missed a single month," said Maryssa Hill, Carolina Tiger Rescue Volunteer Coordinator.

Miller is among more than 150 volunteers at Carolina Tiger Rescue, a 55-acre sanctuary for wild cats such as lions, tigers and cougars. Most of the animals were personal pets, used in roadside zoos, or rescued from failing sanctuaries.

"We have a no-touch policy," Hill said. "We do not touch any of the animals at all. The only time that we physically have hands on an animal is when they are sedated for a medical or veterinary procedure. I think our mission and values aligned beautifully with hers."

EMBED More News Videos

Drone 11 visits Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro.



Miller checks the enclosure fences for safety, prepares food for the wild cats and even cleans up after them. She said the monthly 7-hour drive each way is worth it, knowing she's taking care of the animals.

"It's kind of like my happy place," Miller said. "All my stress of everyday life goes away as soon I walk into these fences and I see these animals."

Volunteers must go through extensive training and be at least 3 feet away from the animals. Miller said she likes Carolina Tiger Rescue's strict attention to safety.

In fact, Miller enjoys volunteering so much, she and her family are considering moving to the area. She's always wanted to be an animal keeper.

"I'm chasing after what want to do in life," Miller said.

Carolina Tiger Rescue is always looking for volunteers.

For more information about Carolina Tiger Rescue:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalvolunteerismnorth carolina newsanimal rescuePittsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News