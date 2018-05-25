PETS & ANIMALS

Service dog gives birth to puppies in Tampa International Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Travellers were treated to a special delivery when a service dog unexpectedly went into labor at Tampa International Airport. (WPVI)

TAMPA, Florida --
Airline passengers were treated to a special delivery at Tampa International Airport on Friday.

While traveling through the concourse on the way to catch a flight to Philadelphia, a passenger's service dog unexpectedly went into labor.

The service dog, a two year old lab named Ellie, ended up giving birth to seven puppies - six boys and one girl.



Proud papa, "Nugget," was also on hand for the memorable moment.

Tampa Fire Rescue documented the exciting moment, posting pictures and video on Twitter.

Congratulations to Ellie, Nugget and their family!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirthanimal newsbig talkersFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News