Rocky Mount police exchange gunfire with person by a tree

A person is in custody after firing a gun at Rocky Mount police officers Friday.Police said officers were patrolling Old Mill Road and Forest Hills Avenue about 4 p.m. when they saw a person with a handgun standing beside a tree.The officers made a U-turn and as they approached, the person fired the gun in the direction of the officers.One of the officers returned fire.No one was injured and the person is in custody.Police did not say whether the person was a man or woman and did not identify the suspect.The incident remains under investigation.