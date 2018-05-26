Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North

The latest path for Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto from NHC. We won't see any direct impacts from the storm as it stays along way away from the Carolinas, but tropical moisture will move into the area and give us some heavy rain next week. pic.twitter.com/8VdXQaGxVV — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 26, 2018

We will be getting rather wet next week with tropical moisture associated with Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto.The storm will reach the U.S. coast near Mobile, Alabama by Monday night, so the center of circulation will be a long ways away from us. However, the upper-level wind pattern will pull substantial moisture from this system to the Carolina's giving us a wet week.