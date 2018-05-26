WEATHER

Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North

Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads toward Alabama (WTVD)

Steve Stewart 
We will be getting rather wet next week with tropical moisture associated with Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto.

The storm will reach the U.S. coast near Mobile, Alabama by Monday night, so the center of circulation will be a long ways away from us. However, the upper-level wind pattern will pull substantial moisture from this system to the Carolina's giving us a wet week.
