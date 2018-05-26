The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of North Alston Avenue and East Main Street shortly after midnight.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at that intersection. They discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital with possibly fatal injuries.
Passengers of both vehicles involved in the crash received minor injuries.
This is an ongoing story. ABC11 will update as we receive more information.
Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham
