Officials: Boy Scout drowns in Robeson County pond during camping trip

LUMBERTON, NC --
A 15-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a private pond, according to the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office.

WPDE reports the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a pond off of Willoughby Road in Lumberton.

Officials said the boy was on a Boy Scout camping trip when the tragedy occurred.

Jonathan Widmark, CEO of the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America, issued this statement:

"This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family, and we will support them in any way that we can."
