Maker of Spam recalls canned pork, chicken products

Hormel Food Corp., the maker of Spam, is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with bits of metal.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services announced Saturday that some 12-ounce cans of Spam and Black-Label Luncheon Loaf packaged from Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 may be dangerous to eat and should be discarded or returned.Any 12-ounce cans of Spam with a "Best By" date of February 2021 and the production codes F020881 through F020889 are being recalled, and so are 12-ounce cans of Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf with February 2021 expiration dates and codes F02098 and F02108.According to FSIS, the recall was initiated after four consumers found bits of metal in the product. FSIS also said there have been reports of "minor oral injuries" in connection with the metal-filled products.The contaminated Spam products were shipped throughout the United States and Guam, but the Black-Label Luncheon Loaf products were only shipped to Guam, according to the FSIS.