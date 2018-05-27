Weather balloon takes flight over Freedom Balloon Fest

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --An experimental weather balloon ascended 63,000 feet over the Freedom Balloon Fest on Saturday.
The balloon took flight after being mounted with a variety of gadgets.
Here was the payload on the balloon:
- Aircraft positions reporting system tracker (APRS Tracker)
- Spot GPS Tracker
- 170-degree camera
- Still camera
- Proclamation Letter from Fuquay-Varina Mayor John Byrne
- Bengal tiger stuffed animal
- Red poppy from American Legion Post 116: The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since WWI to honor those who served and died for our country.
- Balloon cards
- Project Uplift USA decal and pin
- Pepsi bottle
The flight lasted for an hour and a half. After reaching an altitude of 63,000 feet, the balloon ruptured and sent the payload safely (thanks to a parachute) back to the ground.
In total, it traveled 36 miles to Middlesex.