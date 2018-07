Weather balloon takes flight over Freedom Balloon Fest

Aircraft positions reporting system tracker (APRS Tracker)



Spot GPS Tracker



170-degree camera



Still camera



Proclamation Letter from Fuquay-Varina Mayor John Byrne



Bengal tiger stuffed animal



Red poppy from American Legion Post 116: The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since WWI to honor those who served and died for our country.



Balloon cards



Project Uplift USA decal and pin



Pepsi bottle

A picture taken at 60,000 feet.

An experimental weather balloon ascended 63,000 feet over the Freedom Balloon Fest on Saturday. The balloon took flight after being mounted with a variety of gadgets.The flight lasted for an hour and a half. After reaching an altitude of 63,000 feet, the balloon ruptured and sent the payload safely (thanks to a parachute) back to the ground.In total, it traveled 36 miles to Middlesex.