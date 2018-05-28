VIDEO: Lee County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in identifying men who burglarized home

A brazen home burglary was captured on surveillance video. (WTVD)

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public, hoping to identify the men caught on camera burglarizing a home near Sanford.

The crime was captured on home surveillance camera.

It happened on Carthage Street - at a home with a faded note on the door that reads: "Intruders will be shot."

In the video, you can see two men going through a house, one armed with a long gun.

"It's definitely a rifle, but I'm not sure if it's actually any kind of assault rifle," said neighbor Sevryn Schaller. "It looks like it might just be a modified .22 made to look like a scary gun."

The armed man appears to be a lookout, pacing through the rooms and peering out windows while the other man scoops up valuables.

Surveillance video from outside the house shows the men getting into a getaway car, and the driver taking off.

The LCSO is seeking assistance in regards to a burglary that occurred on Carthage Street.



Schaller said there hadn't really any issues in the 13 years he has been living in the neighborhood. He was concerned when he realized the video was recorded right across the street from his home.

He was also surprised at how brazen the burglars seemed to be.

"That's definitely pretty risky considering where they're at," he said. "I mean, not to say that every house here is protected the same way as ours is but there's a certain amount of force that you could be met with when you're out here in the country."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRIME Tip Line at (919) 718-4577 or (919) 775-5531.
