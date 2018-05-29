TRAFFIC

Signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes' ahead of Ironman 70.3 Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

These hacked signs have hacked off cycling enthusiasts. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNY, NC (WTVD) --
Gene Caffrey was riding his bike along Old US-1 near Moncure during the weekend when something stopped him. He wondered whether his eyes were deceiving him.

"I didn't think it was real. I thought I was seeing things," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Road signs hacked with offensive message for cyclists


There was a sign ahead that used profanity and mocked cyclists ahead of the Ironman race.

It said drivers can expect delays June 3 because of "a** holes on bikes."

"Seeing the signs like that, it just sends the wrong message," said Caffrey, who said he has competed in two Ironman races.

Caffrey says some drivers already get agitated with cyclists and the message was instigating tensions.

"It's dangerous. We're up against thousands of pounds of cars and you got to stay as safe as possible," he said. "At the end of the day, we're coming home to our families. We want to stay safe and we're drivers too. Everyone's got to understand the rules out there, and why we're at where we're at on the road and how we ride."

Another sign along US-64 near Jordan Lake referred to riders as "idiots."

An NCDOT spokesperson said the signs do not belong to their agency. ABC11 reached out to the Ironman organization to see if the signs belonged to them.

The signs have since been fixed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbike raceironmanhighway 1highwaysNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News