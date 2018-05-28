EDUCATION

Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids at Weatherstone Elementary in Cary are learning about growing crops and helping the community. (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kids at Weatherstone Elementary in Cary recently harvested garlic that's been growing since last fall. The garlic is one of many foods and flowers that grow in the school garden.

PTA member Remi Ham spearheaded the garden, that's been on campus for close to two years. She says it's a great way for kids to get a lesson outside of the classroom.


Kids of all grades at Weatherstone get a chance to take care of the garden. This allows teachers a unique way to incorporate their curriculum of all different subjects. They say the kids are always excited to get a hands-on approach to learning.

Some of the food in the garden is also donated to local food banks and the school's backpack buddies. This gives the students a valuable lesson about helping out those in the need.

Parents get their hands dirty as well. Many came out to put up fencing for the garden when the program first started.

If you want to keep up with the Weatherstone garden, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgardeningschoolstudentschildreneducationCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News