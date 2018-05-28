GOOD NEWS

Softball fans sing national anthem after being told it wouldn't be played

EMBED </>More Videos

A crowd in California made sure the National Anthem was played during a softball game. (WTVD)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
A crowd in California made sure the National Anthem was played during a softball game last week.

As Clovis High and Buchanan prepared to take to the field for the CIF Division I championship Friday night, an announcement was made: the National Anthem would not be played, because it had already been performed earlier in the day.

That didn't go over well with the crowd, who booed after the announcement.

Then something incredible happened: the crowd started singing the anthem without any music.


ABC News reports that CIF officials have now said that the anthem will be played before every game at future events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgood newssportsnational anthem
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Duke player bikes across country to raise money for special needs
Swimmer dubbed 'Swim-Yonce' for Beyonce inspired dance routine
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
When buddies are bigger than baseball, sportsmanship wins
Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car
More good news
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News