UNC, N.C. State, ECU set to host NCAA baseball regionals

UNC and A&T play Friday at 7! https://t.co/3olEy86Vqy — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 28, 2018

RALEIGH REGIONAL GAME TIMES - JUNE 1



#2 Auburn vs. #3 Northeastern - 2 PM ET

#1 NC State vs. #4 Army - 7 PM ET#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Gwm79tHIc7 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 28, 2018

REACTION | @JHaire03 and the team talks about going to Athens, GA for the NCAA Regional! #RollHumps #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/F8dQ7jYIVO — Campbell Baseball (@GoCamelsBSB) May 28, 2018

ECU vs UNC Wilmington on Friday at 7pm https://t.co/3wbLdxYZbf — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 28, 2018

The state of North Carolina will have a big impact on the College World Series. UNC, N.C. State and ECU will all host regionals starting Friday night.The Tar Heels are a national seed, meaning they will host two consecutive weekends if the Heels advance. Last year, UNC was in the same situation and was bounced by Davidson. North Carolina opens with N.C. A&T at 7 p.m. It's a rematch of a game won by UNC back in March 1-0.N.C. State stays home and will open with Army at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wolfpack is a regional host for the second time in the last three years.Duke and Campbell should carpool to Athens, Georgia. Both the Blue Devils and Camels are headed to that regional. The Blue Devils earning a No. 2 seed. Campbell, who swept the Big South regular season and conference tournament for the first time in school history, will open with host Georgia. Duke gets Troy.East Carolina is hosting for only the second time in school history.ECU beat UCONN for the AAC conference title earning an automatic bid.The Pirates square off with UNC-Wilmington to open their "road to Omaha."