SPORTS

UNC, N.C. State, ECU set to host NCAA baseball regionals

EMBED </>More Videos

Campbell, Duke, ECU, State, and UNC are all playing in the NCAA regionals. (WTVD)

By
The state of North Carolina will have a big impact on the College World Series. UNC, N.C. State and ECU will all host regionals starting Friday night.

The Tar Heels are a national seed, meaning they will host two consecutive weekends if the Heels advance. Last year, UNC was in the same situation and was bounced by Davidson. North Carolina opens with N.C. A&T at 7 p.m. It's a rematch of a game won by UNC back in March 1-0.


N.C. State stays home and will open with Army at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wolfpack is a regional host for the second time in the last three years.



Duke and Campbell should carpool to Athens, Georgia. Both the Blue Devils and Camels are headed to that regional. The Blue Devils earning a No. 2 seed. Campbell, who swept the Big South regular season and conference tournament for the first time in school history, will open with host Georgia. Duke gets Troy.



East Carolina is hosting for only the second time in school history.

ECU beat UCONN for the AAC conference title earning an automatic bid.

The Pirates square off with UNC-Wilmington to open their "road to Omaha."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballNCAA
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News