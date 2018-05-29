HEALTH & FITNESS

Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says

Research finds people catching up on lost sleep on weekends had the same mortality rate as people who got seven hours of sleep each night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Sleeping in on your days off may extend your life.

During a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, experts found people who got less sleep during the week, but slept in on weekends, had the same mortality rate as people who got seven hours of sleep each night.

The group spent over a decade following nearly 44,000 people in Sweden.

There's no obvious answer on why this makes a difference.

One professor from the Stress Research Institute at Stockholm University thinks people are possibly catching up on lost sleep.
