BASFSCIENCE

Test the Greenhouse Effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Test the greenhouse effect with just a few supplies.

A greenhouse stays warm inside, even during winter. Why? Sunlight shines in and warms the air inside. Heat is trapped by the glass and cannot escape. This allows growers to produce fruits and vegetables year-round.

For this experiment, we're going to demonstrate that you can find a measureable difference in temperature between greenhouse air and exterior air in just minutes.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What do you find?
Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceBASFsciencescienceclub
Related
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Demonstrate the Effects of Erosion
SPONSORED: Learn about Viscosity!
SPONSORED: Skewered Balloons
SPONSORED: Find the Iron in Cereal
More BASFscience
SCIENCE
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Hawaii bans certain sunscreens to protect coral reefs
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
How weather impacts fireworks shows
SPONSORED: How to Demonstrate the Effects of Erosion
More Science