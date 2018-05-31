Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Alamo Drafthouse is holding a Summer Family Fun Card program that encourages kids to collect stickers and earn prizes while giving back to a good cause.
From June through August, the cinema-eatery will play family-friendly movies Monday through Thursday and Saturday with special ticket prices that all go to charity.
"So, they're four days a week and they're a donation, so you can do $1, $3, or $5 donation and it goes to a local charity, a local non-profit," said manager, Danielle Anderson.
Kids collect stickers from the box office and earn prizes such as milkshakes, pizza, and movie tickets.
Watch the video for full details.