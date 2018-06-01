BORDEAUX, France --Almost six years after Superstorm Sandy, signs of its devastation are still visible. Yet one sign, in particular, was discovered in a surprising place -- France!
Two weeks ago, French resident Hannes Frank discovered pieces of a real estate sign washed up on a beach in Bordeaux, France.
The sign, from New Jersey-based Diane Turton, Realtors, had a number listed, and Frank contacted the company.
After speaking with Frank and seeing the photos, Diane Turton, Realtors employees found out the signage was lost during Superstorm Sandy from a waterfront home in Brielle, New Jersey, said Perry Beneduce, marketing director of Diane Turton, Realtors.
Eyewitness News examined the photos' metadata and determined that the pictures were, in fact, taken in France.