MAKE A WISH

Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun

EMBED </>More Videos

Make a wish builds tree house for girl allergic to sunshine: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 31, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WAYNE, Pa. --
In the Ettingoff family's backyard in Wayne, a blue tarp covered a special surprise for four-year-old Kaia.

Kaia has a rare autoimmune disorder. She is allergic to the sun, and if it is left untreated it can affect her muscles and her ability to walk.

"She goes through treatments once a week at CHOP, and then once a month she has a 10-hour treatment called IVIG at CHOP," said Dave Ettingoff, Kaia's dad.

So when the Make-a-Wish Foundation asked Kaia what she wanted, she did not hesitate.

"With the tree house she avoids the sun and it's really the perfect thing for her," said Ettingoff.

The labor and materials were donated by EDA contractors, who said designing something with a zipline and a climbing wall was a nice change of pace.

"We're used to doing buildings and now we're doing a treehouse," said Tony Melle of EDA Construction. "It was really nice to do this and the little girl has been so grateful and she has just been wonderful. I hope she enjoys it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemake a wishmake-a-wishpennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAKE A WISH
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Color Run raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
More make a wish
HOME & GARDEN
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
NOBODY'S HOME: House abandoned on Delaware road
Clayton family featured on GMA after viral sock-laundry invention
Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News