Three theatrical dance showcases in Raleigh this weekend

M. Smith Performing Arts at A Step To Gold International Ballroom
Tonight: Experience the first live performance by M. Smith Performing Arts company: "The Butterfly Method." The production combines a medley of dance styles -- from ballet to acrobatics -- to showcase the company's leading-edge storytelling capabilities. Like the butterfly itself, expect the show to take you on a transformational journey.
When: Friday, June 1, 7-9 p.m.
Where: A Step To Gold International Ballroom, 6278 Glenwood Ave., #200
Admission: $25 general admission; $60 for admission and a T-shirt
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vaudeville spectacular at The Glenwood
Lose yourself in an immersive red-light district at The VaudeVillain Revue!'s "Moulin Rouge" tribute. Set in a luxurious venue, The Glenwood, the dinner party will bring musicians, cabaret dancers, magicians, comedians, circus performers and more to the stage. Guest are encouraged to don their finest vaudevillian costumes.
When: Saturday, June 2, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Glenwood, 3300 Woman's Club Drive
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Joy Paige Dance Company at Sonorous Road Theatre & Film Studio
This Sunday evening, Joy Paige Dance Company stages its third annual showcase. The contemporary dance company combines elements of ballet, hip-hop, jazz and modern dance to tell meaningful stories. This year's theme: "A Look at Love."
When: Sunday, June 3, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Sonorous Road Theatre & Film Studio, 3801 Hillsborough St., #Suite 113
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets