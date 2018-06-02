ANIMAL

NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups

2 red wolf pups were euthanized Tuesday after they were found with traumatic injuries. (North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Friday, North Carolina Zoo announced the death of two American red wolf pups.

According to NC Zoo, the pups, Hurricane and Typhoon, were part of the pack born on April 15 as part of the American Red Wolf Recovery Program.

On Tuesday, zookeepers discovered the two pups had received traumatic injuries and decided to euthanize them due to quality of life factors.

It was determined that the father caused the injuries, but the cause of the parental aggression is unknown.

"While a setback like this is difficult for our team to experience, the three remaining pups represent an important step forward for the species. We remain focused on fighting to preserve a place for this iconic American species," said Roger Sweeney, general curator for the Zoo.

The remaining three pups remain healthy and active.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalnc zooscienceAsheboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
Manatee spotted in Outer Banks
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
NC Zoo's Rosie the Gorilla dies
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News