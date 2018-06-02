YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

2 climbers dead after fall from El Capitan in Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite

Park rangers say they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident on Saturday around 8:15 a.m.

Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan.

The identity of the deceased climbers will be released pending family notification.

RELATED: Record-setting rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released on Saturday.

This fall comes after another death inside the park on May 21, when a hiker fell from the Half Dome cables while hiking with another person during a thunderstorm.

Full coverage on Yosemite National park here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rock climbingsearchsearch and rescuerescueyosemiteyosemite national parkhikingYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Some national parks to see modest admission fee increase
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Mystery newlyweds caught in gorgeous Yosemite photo
Second case of human plague investigated in Yosemite
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News