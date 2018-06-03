IRONMAN

Ironman 70.3 Raleigh: What you need to know

Here's a breakdown of road closures for Sunday's race. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Ironman 70.3 triathlon race kicked off Sunday at 7 a.m.

Participants start in Chatham County swimming in Jordan Lake, so expect roads around the lake's entry points to be closed.

During the next stretch, triathletes bike 56 miles on an elevated course extending into Wake County and through downtown Raleigh. This will shut down portions of Highway 64, US 1 and Lake Wheeler Road.

The final 13 mile run through downtown Raleigh will close parts of Martin Luther King Blvd., South Dawson, South Salisbury, South Wilmington and South Fayetteville Street.

The finish line is located at City Plaza.

Roads are expected to be closed until 5 p.m.
