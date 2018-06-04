WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake County Board of Commissioners vote 6-1 to adopt budget

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt budget. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

The budget includes $45 million in additional operating funds for Wake County Schools and $15 million in additional funds for housing affordability.

Wake County commissioners said that under the adopted budget, property owners will pay an extra $39 in property taxes for every $100,000 of assessed value. Therefore, the owner of a $300,000 home, for example, would pay an additional $117 in property taxes.

"The key word today is balance. We have to balance the interests of the school system. We have to balance the needs of our public safety department and of our sheriff and EMS and our human services department," said Jessica Holmes, chairwoman for the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

The vote came during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, the board held a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.

Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
Of the $58.9 million additional funds the Wake County Public School is asking for in their upcoming budget, about $48 million will go toward maintaining current standards. The approximately $11 million is targeted toward additional services, with $5 mi
Wake County BOE approves budget with $58.9M in increased funding
The proposal now goes before the Wake County Board of Commissioners for consideration.
Read more about the budget here.
