Dancing Durham 5-year-old steals show at Pre-K graduation

A dancing Durham girl stole the show at her Pre-K graduation from Christian Prep Academy on Saturday.5-year-old Aubrey Christina Toby danced all the way to the end of the stage and the crowd loved every second of it.Proud dad, Malcolm Toby, said Aubrey was tired of waiting in line at graduation so she just started dancing.Aubrey's uncle, Merle Murrain wrote this on Instagram about the adorable little girl:Toby added that Aubrey is the middle sister and loves being the center of attention.She will be taking her dancing talents to Southwest Elementary in the fall for Kindergarten.