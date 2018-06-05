Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on Texas road

EMBED </>More Videos

Fulshear police say a woman was just feet away from being hit by a car when she decided to sleep on the roadway. (KTRK)

FULSHEAR, Texas --
Dashcam video shows just how close a woman came to being hit by a car after she decided to sleep on a road in Fulshear.

The Fulshear Police Department posted an incredible video from early Saturday morning showing cars swerving to miss something in the road along FM 1093.

The officer slams on his brakes when he realizes it's the body of a woman.

The video shows the officer running to the woman's aid.

Fortunately, she was not injured and woke to find a police cruiser lighting up the darkened roadway.

Officers say the woman's vehicle was found stuck in a ditch about 200 yards off the road.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to jail.

Police say this "unfortunate mistake" could have ended with a ride to the morgue instead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingdashcam videobuzzworthytexas newsFulshear
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News