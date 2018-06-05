FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell's 'Southern Blackberry Cobbler' ice cream flavor now available

If you love blackberry cobbler, you're in for a cool summer treat from Blue Bell Ice Cream. (KTRK)

BRENHAM, Texas --
The flavors of summer are springing forth in Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

Blue Bell tweeted news of the flavor's release on Monday.

The company says this creamy confection combines the luscious blackberry flavor with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

The ice cream is available now wherever Blue Bell Ice Cream is sold.
