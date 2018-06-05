CANCER

Woman who appeared on HGTV finds out she has cancer after a doctor watching spots a lump on her throat

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her and may have ended up saving her life in the process.

Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's 'Beachfront Bargain Hunt.'

Dr. Eric Voigt was watching from home and noticed the 31-year-old had a lump in her neck.

He turned to Facebook to find her and raise his concerns.

McGuiness then followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.

This comes after her three-year battle with glioblastoma.

McGuiness said on Good Morning America Tuesday that she stayed positive during that fight and will do the same this time around.

She also said she is undergoing treatment and plans to stay in touch with Dr. Voigt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcanceru.s. & worldtelevisionhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
More cancer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
2018 Espy Awards: Honoring the best in sports
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News