Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old

Mark Uriah Spaggins (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a rape case that occurred more than a decade ago.

Police arrested 37-year-old Mark Uriah Spaggins after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old in October 2006.

Spaggins, of the 500 block of Mt. Gilead Drive, was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Officers said Spaggins was an acquaintance of the victim's family.
