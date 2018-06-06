OBITUARY

Obituary for Minnesota 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mean obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed' (KTRK)

By Eyewitness News
MINNESOTA --
An obituary published in a Minnesota newspaper shows the importance of treating others with kindness -- or else "face judgment" ... on Twitter.

Stay on top of the latest news stories with the ABC11 News App

When 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow, of Wabasso, died May 31, she clearly left some hard feelings behind.

Her obituary, published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, airs some grievances of her children, "Gina and Jay." It read:

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by (her children), and they understand this world is a better place without her."



The obituary also notes Dehmlow became pregnant by her husband's brother, "Gina and Jay's" uncle.

A screenshot of the obituary was shared to Twitter and retweeted more than 17,000 times when this story was published.

OTHER ABC11 STORIES:
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Miss America makeover: Organization scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions in wake of #MeToo movement
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyobituaryMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OBITUARY
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
More obituary
FAMILY & PARENTING
Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News