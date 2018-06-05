Man arrested in Durham linked to 25 break-ins in 5 counties

A man suspected in more than 25 break-ins across five counties has been arrested.Leron Kelly Owens is linked to break-ins and burglaries in Durham, Orange and Alamance counties as well as two other unspecified counties.On Tuesday, Owens was found hiding in a warehouse near Junction Road and Inlet Avenue in Durham. He was taken into custody by law officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Durham County Sheriff's Office and Durham Police Department.The break for authorities came when Orange County investigators got word that Owens was at a residence in Durham received. While checking the area, they spotted Owens driving a Mazda Protégé on Faucette Avenue. Owens tried to elude capture and eventually left the car and ran to the warehouse, where he was caught about 3:30 p.m.Owens was turned over to Alamance County Sheriff's investigators and is being processed on multiple charges."Cooperation and team work among law enforcement agencies are always important; however, that was even more evident today," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. "Without this assistance, an individual suspected in approximately 25-30 break-ins in Orange County alone over a three-month period would still have the opportunity to deprive hard working residents of their property and sense of security in their homes."Stolen property includes primarily cash, weapons, and jewelry.Owens is expected to face many more charges.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Investigator J. Ray or Investigator K. Goodwin with the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2900.