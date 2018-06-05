TRAFFIC

Robeson County attorney was speeding, crossed line in deadly crash, troopers say

Two people died in the horrific crash Sunday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway said Tuesday that the Robeson County Attorney, who was killed in a weekend crash that also left another man dead was speeding and crossed the center line.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Cumberland Road near Spell Drive.

Two trucks collided head-on, killing the county attorney, Patrick Pait, 34, and the other driver, 66-year-old Donald Rightnour.

Initially, troopers reported that Rightnour crossed the center lane and into the path of Pait's truck, but on Tuesday, Sgt. Chris Knox with the SHP confirmed to ABC11 that wasn't the case.

Troopers looked at surveillance video from a nearby business and found that it was actually Pait's speeding truck that crossed into the oncoming lane.

Pait, a Lumberton native, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and received his law degree from Campbell University.
