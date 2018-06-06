Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3569011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Old Fairground Rd. was the scene of accident involving a stolen car and a go-kart

Johnston County authorities have identified the man involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a go-kart and a reportedly stolen vehicle.The incident happened around 10:30 Saturday night along Old Fairground Road near Stephenson Road near Benson.Troopers said 47-year-old Lawrence Bridges, of Angier, was driving a stolen 2006 Acura RL when he collided with 60-year old Keith Mangum, who was riding a go-kart.Mangum was ejected during the crash and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.As of Tuesday, he was listed in good condition.Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned about a half mile from the crash.Bridges was arrested earlier this week and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury.He was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $60,000 bond.