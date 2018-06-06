HEALTH

Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer

Branson Kimball
Triclosan, a common chemical found in toothpaste, cosmetics, toys and kitchenware, has been linked to gut inflammation and spurred cancer cell growth in a study that was just released.

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and 13 other universities found triclosan causes low-grade colonic inflammation, increases colitis and exacerbates colitis-associated colon cancer.

As a result, the mice showed signs of gut inflammation, colitis and colon cancer. Since triclosan exposure is essentially unavoidable in the United States, scientists suggest the effects of the antimicrobial additive should be examined in more depth.

Read more about the study here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcancerhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
Natural remedies for sunburn
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
Dry drowning: Know the signs, what to do
Study: Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News