31 active pipe bombs found in Person County

31 pipe bombs found in Person County

By
Thirty-one active pipe bombs were discovered in Person County Monday and now the FBI is investigating a person of interest.

Person County Sheriff's Office officials said 30 PVC-style pipes were found filled with explosive materials.

They were initially discovered when someone was surveying land off Lucy Garrett Road.

About 20 neighbors were alerted after they were found.

At least three residents had to be evacuated.

Since then, multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching the area with dogs.

"I was like, 'bomb?' C'mon. Why would anybody have a bomb? What would be their use?" said resident Bernard Jay.

The sheriff said he does not believe this was an act of terrorism.
