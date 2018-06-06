EDUCATION

What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies

It's that time of year again and it's important that you have all of the information handy for your child's Wake County high school graduation ceremony - from beginning to end.

Twenty-five of the 31 high schools will hold graduation ceremonies between Friday afternoon, June 8th and Wednesday evening, June 13th.

Five small high schools and one traditional magnet school held ceremonies last month.

Most of the ceremonies will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Click here for a complete list of ceremonies, dates, times and locations.

General Tips and Information for Families
- Plan ahead. Students must be in place at least one hour before the ceremony starts.
- Allow significant time for traffic and parking.
- Carpool. Share a ride from home or school and save on gas and parking.

- Bring a City of Raleigh parking map.
- Practice patience and watch for pedestrians. Thousands of students and patrons of other events will be on sidewalks and crosswalks. Pedestrians should observe crossing signals to stay safe.

Curbside Assistance
- The parking spaces located along McDowell Street adjacent to the Raleigh Convention Center under the 'Shimmer Wall' will be reserved for passenger drop-off for the duration of the graduation schedule.
- Golf carts will be available at the drop-off area and nearby parking garages to transport anyone with difficulty walking long distances to the doors of the Convention Center.
