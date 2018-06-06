More than 100 suspects rounded up in Johnston County drug dealing operation

After a yearlong undercover operation in Johnston County involving multiple law enforcement agencies, 60 law enforcement officers gathered early Tuesday morning to begin rounding up more than 100 suspects in Operation JoCo Justice.

The enforcement campaign targeted alleged drug dealers in Selma, Smithfield, and Four Oaks. The charges included street-level sales of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and prescription pills.

Smithfield Police Chief Keith Powell said approximately 40 people are being sought on warrants for selling illegal narcotics in the Smithfield city limits during the campaign.

Assisting in Tuesday's roundup were Selma Police, Smithfield Police, Four Oaks Police, Clayton Police, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, NC Probation & Parole, NC SBI, and the US Marshal's Service

Selma Police Chief R.A. Cooper said 41 suspects are facing charges from his department alone.

Of the 41 suspects, 22 live in the Selma city limits and the other 19 reportedly travel to Selma to sell drugs. Six of the suspects in Selma are already on probation for similar charges.

Four Oaks Police Chief Stephen Anderson said the operation should send a clear message to drug dealers.

"There is no room in our town for drugs," said Anderson. We are trying to make it a better town for our citizens. We are not going to tolerate it. Clean up or this is how it's got to be."
