It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! We checked out some of the best spots in the Triangle

ABC11 celebrates Chocolate Ice Cream Day. (WTVD)

It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and we sent out photojournalist Skeeta Currier out to find some of the best local spots.




Howling Cow - Raleigh

Located on the campus of NC State, Howling Cow has been serving up ice cream for more than 50 years.

Made from cows right outside of the factory, Howling Cow is part of the university's Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Science's program.

Maple View Ice Cream - Chapel Hill

Located on a country road between Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, Maple View Ice Cream has been an Orange County staple since 2001.

At any given time there are some 20 flavors to chose from.

Plan on sitting awhile on one of the many rocking chairs on the front porch.

The Parlour - Durham

Located in the heart of downtown Durham, The Parlour started out as a hobby for co-owners Yoni and Vanessa Mazuz and grew into a full blown brick and mortar business in 2013.

Among the many flavors they offer up is a vegan chocolate ice cream.

