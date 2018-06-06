Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department

(Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A man attempted to break into the Fayetteville Police Department Tuesday night.

Ron Goins was arrested at the scene while he was trying to get into the building.


He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News