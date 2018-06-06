I-95 near Fayetteville to be widened

Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a $147 million grant for key infrastructure projects across Eastern North Carolina's highway corridors.The grant, which will be the largest infrastructure project in the state, will help widen up to 25 miles of road along I-95 near Fayetteville and upgrade the remaining sections of U.S. 70 to interstate grade, allowing the freeway to become I-42.The expansion will start at exit 56 in Eastover and end at exit 71 in Dunn.The project is expected to not only ease congestion but to provide better access to Fort Bragg, Seymour Johnson, Cherry Point and Camp Lejuene.The Department Of Transportation said they are already planning to widen I-95 between exit 70 and exit 81 with construction set to begin in 2020.The DOT has not set a timetable for the Fayetteville stretch.