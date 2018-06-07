3 people drown off North Carolina coast in 4 days

EMBED </>More Videos

A Benson man died Wednesday morning while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore. (Shutterstock)

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Park officials in North Carolina report three men have drowned off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the last four days, including two on the same day.

Officials said Benson man was seen 50 yards from the beach on a small sandbar near Frisco Wednesday. A bystander who heard his family's call for help tried to rescue the 55-year-old, but the man was swept away.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends after this tragic event," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

Wednesday's second victim was identified as a visitor from North Brookfield, Massachusetts, who was found floating three feet from the shore at Ocracoke. A bystander administered CPR, but he couldn't be revived.

The body of a 79-year-old Pennsylvania man was found floating in the ocean last Sunday.

Authorities say there were rip currents at the time of the deaths.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningnorth carolina newsbeachesNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News