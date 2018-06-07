2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour

From left to right: Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen

A pair of sophomore students from Athens Drive High School are currently in jail on robbery charges.16-year-olds Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Battle has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.The pair allegedly robbed the BP gas station in the 1900 block of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh on June 5 in the late evening. They were able to make off with $300.Less than 45 minutes later, Battle and Allen targeted the Han-Dee Hugo's in the 3000 block of Western Boulevard near NC State University.According to a reliable source, Battle entered the store shortly before 12:30 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee.Battle remained in the store for several minutes while the employee was forced to withdraw more money from a safe. During the robbery, a customer entered the store and realized what was happening, made a purchase, and left.A patron in the parking lot noticed what was going on and called 911.After Allen and Battle left Han-Dee Hugo's, Raleigh Police say, "about 5 minutes later", the two robbed the Popeyes chicken restaurant in the 3900 block of Western Blvd where $206 was taken.A manager working Thursday declined to comment. Raleigh Police said they caught up with the two after the 911 call. A brief foot chase took place and both were arrested.Wake County Public Schools confirmed Battle and Allen to be 10th graders at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.