2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour

A pair of students from Athens Drive High School are in jail on robbery charges. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pair of sophomore students from Athens Drive High School are currently in jail on robbery charges.

From left to right: Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen



16-year-olds Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Battle has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The pair allegedly robbed the BP gas station in the 1900 block of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh on June 5 in the late evening. They were able to make off with $300.

Less than 45 minutes later, Battle and Allen targeted the Han-Dee Hugo's in the 3000 block of Western Boulevard near NC State University.

According to a reliable source, Battle entered the store shortly before 12:30 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee.

Battle remained in the store for several minutes while the employee was forced to withdraw more money from a safe. During the robbery, a customer entered the store and realized what was happening, made a purchase, and left.

A patron in the parking lot noticed what was going on and called 911.

After Allen and Battle left Han-Dee Hugo's, Raleigh Police say, "about 5 minutes later", the two robbed the Popeyes chicken restaurant in the 3900 block of Western Blvd where $206 was taken.

A manager working Thursday declined to comment. Raleigh Police said they caught up with the two after the 911 call. A brief foot chase took place and both were arrested.

Wake County Public Schools confirmed Battle and Allen to be 10th graders at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.
