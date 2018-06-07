SPORTS

UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tar Heels will face some elite pitching when they host Stetson. (WTVD)

By
When it comes to name recognition, there's no competition between North Carolina and Stetson. The odds are you're reading this right now and have no idea what Stetson's mascot is (Hatters) and where the school is located (Deland, FL).

I guarantee you the Diamond Heels know plenty about their opposition though, starting with ace Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert was just picked 14th overall in the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. It's easy to see why -- Gilbert goes 6'6 and 225 pounds and throws fire to the tune of 97 mph.

His stats this year? Scary. 11-1 in 15 starts with a nation-leading 157 strikeouts against just 23 walks in 107 innings.
He blew away Oklahoma State last Saturday to the tune of 14 strikeouts in 7 innings in a 10-3 win.

Of course Gilbert has his hands full with the UNC bats. They're fresh off a school record 19 run performance last Sunday vs Houston.

Game 1 is Friday at 11am. Cooper Criswell, who was drafted in the 13th round by the Angels, starts for the Heels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsportsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News